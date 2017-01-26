What should we do now Beall’s List has gone?
January 26, 2017
It’s now been widely discussed that Jeffrey Beall’s list of predatory and questionable open-access publishers — Beall’s List for short — has suddenly and abruptly gone away. No-one really knows why, but there are rumblings that he has been hit with a legal threat that he doesn’t want to defend.
To get this out of the way: it’s always a bad thing when legal threats make information quietly disappear; to that extent, at least, Beall has my sympathy.
That said — over all, I think making Beall’s List was probably not a good thing to do in the first place, being an essentially negative approach, as opposed to DOAJ’s more constructive whitelisting approach. But under Beall’s sole stewardship it was a disaster, due to his well-known ideological opposition to all open access. So I think it’s a net win that the list is gone.
But, more than that, I would prefer that it not be replaced.
Researchers need to learn the very very basic research skills required to tell a real journal from a fake one. Giving them a blacklist or a whitelist only conceals the real issue, which is that you need those skills if you’re going to be a researcher.
Finally, and I’m sorry if this is harsh, I have very little sympathy with anyone who is caught by a predatory journal. Why would you be so stupid? How can you expect to have a future as a researcher if your critical thinking skills are that lame? Think Check Submit is all the guidance that anyone needs; and frankly much more than people really need.
Here is the only thing you need to know, in order to avoid predatory journals, whether open-access or subscription-based: if you are not already familiar with a journal — because it’s published research you respect, or colleagues who you respect have published in it or are on the editorial board — then do not submit your work to that journal.
It really is that simple.
So what should we do now Beall’s List has gone? Nothing. Don’t replace it. Just teach researchers how to do research. (And supervisors who are not doing that already are not doing their jobs.)
January 27, 2017 at 3:31 am
Agree with all of this. Instead of white-listing or black-listing things, just use common sense.
Besides, research has shown that the issue of predatory publishing is generally overblown – see the section on Deceptive Publishing here http://f1000research.com/articles/5-632/v3
January 27, 2017 at 7:53 am
Hear hear! Very well put. Couldn’t agree more.
January 27, 2017 at 10:36 am
“Just use common sense and critical thinking”
Sure. But how much time do I need to invest researching journals before accepting requests to review papers, for example?
It would be nice to spend my critical thinking time primarily on research. A lot of people only review for journals they know, which solves the problem.
Unlike you folks, not everybody can afford to publish everything in plos one. So when we send a paper out for the eleventh time and the editor rejects it without review, it would be nice to know where we can find a home for papers without spending so much time. Summarized journal policies, procedures, and deficiencies would be tremendously useful for so many reasons. Maybe we want to retain copyright, and go for open access, but Plosone and PeerJ gave us a reviewer that wants $300,000 in additional experiments. That never happens to you? It must not exist! No sympathy!
January 27, 2017 at 10:51 am
Reviewing requests are in interesting aspect of this, and one that never seems to get discussed. Thanks for bringing it up.
I seem to recall having been asked a few times by obviously fake journals to review for them, and turning them down — but it was long enough ago that I can’t remember now why they were obviously fake. I think I’d start by taking a look at a couple of their published papers, then see what the journal has to say about itself. For a lot of them, even the name is enough to tip you off that no serious brainwork has gone into it.
I do agree, but the reality is that we already have to invest a lot of our critical-thinking time on non-research activities related to publishing: writing, editing, figure preparation, referencing, formatting, submitting, revising, rebutting, resubmitting, proof-reading, etc. What you’re describing here is just one more element in this cognitive tax.
Haha, I am not sure where you got your information about me, but I am 100% self-funded, and have never paid an APC out of my own pocket. My only out-of-pocket expense in publishing has been $99 for my PeerJ membership, which gives me the right to publish indefinitely with them.
If you’re sending the same paper out eleven times, it can only be because you’re “working down the ladder”. That is a dumb game. The only winning move is not to play.
I strongly agree! It would be a great leap forward if someone were to make a journal database that is not a whitelist or blacklist, but simply machine-readable facts about every journal — so you could, for example, filter on journals that allow you to retain copyright, or that allow colour figures, or that don’t have a page limit of 10 pages or less. Building this would be expensive (though crowdsourcing the effort would be possible) — but the benefits would be enormous. I wish an enterprising funder would make it happen — someone like the Wellcome Trust or the Gates Foundation.
As it happens, I am right now in the middle of a major slump in my own research, due to two sets of very critical reviews I received for papers that I’d submitted to PeerJ. They don’t demand that I spend money on experiments, but they do require a lot of additional work. (Note: for one of the papers involved, they are right to: it’s a classic example of a tough-but-fair review.) I think that goes with the territory, doesn’t it? If we sign up to pre-publication peer-review, we have to be prepared to suffer the consequences of pre-publication peer-review — whatever the journal.
January 27, 2017 at 11:15 am
Apply critical thinking to all publishing avenues, and white / black lists too.
January 27, 2017 at 11:48 am
1. Beall must be held accountable, and offer the public an explanation, and an apology for his silence. Not giving the global academic community, many of whom he ravaged, any notice that he was going to pull the plug is simply cowardice.
2. He should be criminally prosecuted. All the information on his blog, including comments, is public information that he and many others used to promote their often anti-OA vitriol, so a criminal investigation should take place to ensure the safety of that information. His hard-drive should be ceased by legal authorities.
3. The community needs a white list AND a black list simultaneously. The DOAJ list is deeply flawed with many problematic entries, despite the 2014 purge.
4. Whoever creates the lists must be industry neutral. No mainstream publishers, no interference from Editage, Publons, DOAJ, or any major publisher or rep from these industries. It should be an academia-run list: by the people, for the people. Enough special interests in publishing, especially OA which is the mega cookie jar of the next 5 years in publishing.
5. Beall caused alot of damage and many used his flawed lists for official purposes. So, some papers deserve to be retracted, possible even Beall’s.
January 27, 2017 at 11:59 am
Well, No sympathy, I think I disagree with every one of your points. To take them individually:
1. It’s pretty certain the the disappearance of Beall’s list was due to legal threats, and quite likely that a bargain was struck where the case was dropped in exchange for Beall’s silence. It’s likely that if he spoke about it, he would be legally liable. Under those circumstances, he should not be compelled to offer an apology or an explanation. Honestly, the overnight disappearance of the site tells its own story.
2. Nobody should ever be criminally prosecuted for stating facts (e.g. that a journal has claimed an impact factor when it doesn’t really have one) or indeed for stating opinions (even ill-founded ones against Open Access). This is pretty basic civics, and of course in the US is protected by the First Amendment.
3. As I have argued, we need simple critical thinking skills far more than we need either kind of list — and where lists stand as a substitute for critical thinking, they may even be a net negative. meanwhile, if you have criticisms of the DOAJ, you should say what they are, not just hint darkly.
4. First, I don’t agree that we need lists. But if we do: DOAJ is industry-neutral.
5. Papers citing Beall’s list or using it as data have been perfectly clear about its subjectivity and other imperfections, and have invited readers to interpret their results with appropriate degrees of scepticism. Such papers certainly do not need to be retracted.
January 27, 2017 at 4:18 pm
Distinguishing predatory/questionable journals and publishers from sound ones may be relatively easy for researchers in the developed world, and should form part of all training in research and research communication. This isn’t the case, though, for researchers in the developing world, many of whom live in areas where there are conflicts and hardships of many kinds as well as lack of knowledge and good mentorship. INASP (http://www.inasp.info/en/), an international development charity working with a global network of partners in Africa, Asia and Latin America to improve access, production and use of research information and knowledge, reports that predatory/questionable journals are a serious problem for these countries, see eg
http://blog.inasp.info/open-access-plays-vital-role-developing-country-research-communication/.
The rise of predatory journals has also created problems for journals based in developing countries as they are being viewed more suspiciously. Legitimate journals there may not meet some of the criteria that would be expected of journals in the developed world. INASP is doing great work to address all these issues.
January 27, 2017 at 4:32 pm
Thanks for this information, Irene, that’s really useful context here. Is there anything we can all do to assist the efforts of INASP and legitimate publishers in the developing world here..?
January 27, 2017 at 6:33 pm
Hi Jon,
Generally, creating awareness of the issues and problems faced by researchers in developing countries, and taking them into account when talking about solutions to research communication/publication problems. For anyone wanting to help more specifically, I’m sure INASP would be delighted to hear from them, eg for the online courses or mentoring scheme – Andy Nobes would be a good person to contact http://www.inasp.info/en/staff/ .
In my early days as a journal editor – pre-email/online – reviewing and author submission weren’t global. We couldn’t afford courier delivery, so sending manuscripts for review by post to distant parts of the world and getting reviews back took a long time, therefore reviewers there weren’t often used. Authors in those areas often couldn’t afford to prepare and send multiple copies of a manuscript with original photos. With the advent of the internet, reviewing and submitting became global, it would be terrible to move back to a more globally fractured research community with new hurdles affecting the disadvantaged.