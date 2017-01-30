Help me find this notebook
January 30, 2017
TL;DR: if you know where I can get a notebook just like this one, or from the same manufacturer and made to the same specs, or have one of your own that I could buy off you (provided it’s mostly unused), please let me know in the comments.
Long version:
This is the best notebook I’ve ever used. The cover is 7.25 x 10 inches, made of some kind of dense and probably recycled paper board. It’s twin-loop wire bound, has a button-and-string closure and a separate loop of board inside the back cover to hold a pen or pencil. Heavyweight cream paper. Has a fossil fish, Eoholocentrum macrocephalum, embossed on the cover, with the Linnean binomial properly capitalized and italicized.
I’ve used loads of other notebooks, including several sizes and designs of Moleskine and Rite-in-the-Rain, and this one is by far my favorite. Why? It lies flat when open or folded back on itself, the wire binding has never hung up, torn a page, or otherwise malfunctioned in over four years of travel and heavy use, and the pen holder and button string closure are perfect for my purposes. I’ve never had a notebook with an elastic band that didn’t wear out, and I usually have to build my own pen loops out of tape.
The one I have was a gift from Mark Hallett, who picked it up at SVP some years ago. Neither of us know who made it. But I’d really like to have another one, because mine is almost full. So far all of my searching online and off has failed to turn up a notebook like this, either another original or one with the same features made to the same specs. So if you know something about this, please pass it on!
January 30, 2017 at 7:55 pm
Looks like a handmade original. Contact SVP. Get a list of all participants that year who attended. Then do mass mailout to those participants.
January 30, 2017 at 8:00 pm
Something to consider: if you imagine that a 100 years from now that someone will be leafing through your notebook in the archives of some museum or university, then you need to consider the paper, namely that it is of archival quality. You may love the notebook you are asking about, but it may not be archival (might become brittle, crumble, etc.). You can, of course, make your own spiral notebook by buying a ream of archival paper of the heaviness you like (cotton linen , cutting it to dimensions you like with a paper cutter, then having that bound with a heavy archival card stock cover. Most copy centers (like Kinkos) can help with all of this (paper, cutting, binding). A rubber band is great for keeping it closed in your backpack while traveling. Or use a ziploc bag.
Ken
January 30, 2017 at 8:06 pm
Can’t help you, but if you figure it out let us know! It looks like a nice notebook :)
January 30, 2017 at 8:26 pm
Knee jerk response of a DIYer: if you had to, reloading is probably an option, as long as you or a friend or institution had the right tools, or if the right parts could be found ahead of time: if there’s a notebook with similar-enough pages, you’ve got the paper refill (discard the rest, or donate to a local preschool or K for crafting); I know plastic spines are easy to come by, I’d guess metal ones also if (I assume this is how they work at manufacture) you carefully bent them into place, presumably with a piece of wood to press them all evenly. But that’s a neat cover for sure!
January 30, 2017 at 8:29 pm
Ah, comments are posted below the “post a comment”, so what Ken said, except see if kinkos can simply reload with whatever paper you want, while also binding the old one in a perhaps-less convenient cover for even just temporary archiving. Or digital archiving?
January 30, 2017 at 9:01 pm
