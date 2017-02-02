DinoFest 2017 talks are free online!
February 2, 2017
I got an email this morning from Jim Kirkland, announcing:
All of the lectures (with permission to be filmed) will be available on the NHMU YouTube channel. I just wrapped the edit of the 6th video which should be available later today. However, 5 of the lectures are now edited and already available for viewing. They can be found here.
And by the time I read that message, the sixth talk had appeared!
Each talk is 20-25 minutes long, so there’s a good two and a quarter hours of solid but accessible science here, freely available to anyone who wants to watch them. Here, to get you started, is long-time friend of SV-POW!, Randy Irmis, on Discovering Dinosaur Origins in Utah:
It’s great that the DinoFest people are doing this. In 2017, it should really be the default — and yet I can’t think of a single vertebrate palaeo conference that has done this before. (Did I miss some? Links, please!)
I know it’s one more thing for conference organisers to have to think about (or, more optimistically, one more thing for them to delegate). but I hope we’ll be seeing a lot more of it!
February 2, 2017 at 9:05 am
At least last year’s meeting of EAVP was recorded and is available on YouTube (here). On the Palaeo cast channel there are also films from many other conferences.
February 2, 2017 at 9:52 am
Thanks, Tomasz!
February 2, 2017 at 7:00 pm
We recorded talks at the UFOP 2016 Annual Meeting in Moab, Utah. We secured permission to post videos from Benjamin Burger and Rob Gay, but some folks presented unpublished content and others didn’t respond to requests for permission. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7j8YUO71QrA&list=PL2COhj34OpKP14Xe5i3ggDcoSu13eluXd
It’s a lot of work, especially if you edit the video with cuts of the presenter with slide deck images. Perhaps if we make the recording permission request part of this year’s call for abstracts we’ll have better cooperation.
February 2, 2017 at 7:05 pm
Note that this is the Natural History Museum of Utah’s first DinoFest event. A good response on the videos can help to encourage the Museum to offer more lecture videos from future events.
February 2, 2017 at 7:09 pm
Also, the Royal Tyrell frequently posts Speaker Series videos. https://www.youtube.com/user/RoyalTyrrellMuseum
February 2, 2017 at 7:44 pm
Thanks, BJ, for the links to other VP talks. I wonder whether someone out there might like to curate a list?