Necks lie: solitaire edition

May 2, 2018

Here at SV-POW! we’re big fans of the way that animals’ neck skeletons are much more extended, and often much longer, than you would guess by looking at the complete animal, with its misleading envelope of flesh.

Here’s another fine example, from John Hutchinson’s new post A Museum Evolves:

Solitaire (flightless bird), skeleton and taxidermy at University Museum of Zoology at Cambridge (UMZC). Photo by John Hutchinson.

Looking at the stuffed bird, it seems that it could get by perfectly well with half as many cervical vertebra, if only it didn’t carry them in such a strange posture.

Well — I say strange. It seems inefficient, yet it must be doing something useful, because it’s essentially ubiquitous among birds and many mammals … including rabbits, as long-time readers will remember.

Posted by Mike Taylor
Filed in Cambridge University Museum of Zoology (UMZC), museums, necks, stinkin' theropods
2 Comments »

2 Responses to “Necks lie: solitaire edition”

  2. Antonio Dias Says:

    May 2, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    A “coiled” neck allows for making a strike, no?


