Sauropod neural canals are weird, part 1c: unfused Giraffatitan dorsal
May 22, 2018
Remember this broken Giraffatitan dorsal vertebra, which Janensch figured in 1950?
It is not only cracked in half, anteroposteriorly, it’s also unfused.
Here’s a better view of the broken face, more clearly showing that the neural canal is (a) much taller than wide – unlike all vertebrate spinal cords – and (b) almost entirely situated ventral to the neurocentral joint, getting close to the condition in the perverted Camarasaurus figured by Marsh.
Here’s a dorsal view, anterior to the top, with Mike’s distal forelimbs for scale.
Left lateral view.
Right lateral view – note the subtle asymmetries in the pneumatic foramen/camera. A little of that might be taphonomic distortion but I think much of it is real (and expected, most pneumatic systems produce asymmetries).
And postero-dorsal view, really showing the weird neural canal to good advantage. In this photo and in the pure dorsal view, you can see that the two platforms for the “neural arch” – which, as in the aforementioned Camarasaurus, is neither neural nor an arch – converge so closely as to leave only a paper-thin gap.
A few points arise. As explained in this post, it makes more sense to talk about the neurocentral joint migrating up or down relative to the neural canal, which is right where it always is, just dorsal to the articular faces of the centrum.
So far, in verts I’ve seen with “offset” neurocentral joints, the joint tends to migrate dorsally in dorsal vertebrae, putting the canal inside the developmental domain of the centrum (which now includes a partial or total arch in an architectural sense, even though the chunk of bone we normally call the neural arch develops as a separate bit) – as shown in the first post in this series. In sacral and caudal vertebrae, the situation is usually reversed, with the joint shifted down into what would normally be the centrum, and the canal then mostly or completely surrounded by the arch – as shown in the second post in the series. This post then doesn’t really add any new concepts, just a new example.
Crucially, we can only study this in the vertebrae of juveniles and subadults, because once the neurocentral joints are fused and remodeled, we usually can’t tell where the old joint surface was. So it’s like cervicodorsal and caudal dorsal pneumatic hiatuses, in that the feature of interest only exists for part of the ontogeny of the animal, and our sample size is therefore inherently limited. Not necessarily limited by material – most museums I’ve visited have a fair amount of juvenile and subadult material in the collections – but limited in published visibility, in that for many sauropods only the largest and most complete specimens have been monographically described.
So once again, the answer is simply to visit collections, look at lots of fossils, and stay alert for weird stuff – happily, a route that is open to everyone with a legitimate research interest.
Reference
May 22, 2018 at 7:31 pm
“Visit collections, look at lots of fossils, and stay alert for weird stuff.”
We should adopt that as the official SV-POW! motto.
May 23, 2018 at 2:30 am
“So once again, the answer is simply to visit collections, look at lots of fossils, and stay alert for weird stuff – happily, a route that is open to everyone with a legitimate research interest.”
I agree with the sentiment but unfortunately I have to disagree with the idea that it’s a route open to everyone with a legitimate research interest. Most museums nowadays will not let you look at collections unless you are an accredited researcher at a museum or a college student. Many collections require you to disclose the instution you work at as part of the vetting process and, if you are a student, require vetting from your advisor beforehand. There are exceptions but they mostly seem to involve the curators in question making the personal decision to let them in. One has to wonder what it would be like for former graduate students who are no longer associated with institutions even as associates and do not have Ph.Ds (i.e., M.S. students). And that’s not even getting into the politics that can get institutional paleontologists barred from collections. This isn’t just true for paleontology (it’s true of most specimen-driven sciences), but paleontology has it the worst.
This, combined with things like paywalls, are part of the reason why some people (especially the amateur paleontologist community) are dissatisfied with the professional paleontology community. They constantly hear that fossils are a piece of collective heritage yet most fossils end up squirreled away in places where only a select few will ever see them and most people will not even be able to read descriptions of the fossils due to most papers being behind paywalls (though this is changing). Most people who are interested in fossils will likely only get go see them in museums or their own efforts. And now you get some people saying the original fossils should NEVER be on display or we need to thin the current heard of graduate students wanting to go into paleontology (the actual question of too many students/not enough jobs is a different but related issue). Many people are driven out of paleontology by academia politics, and unlike many other fields there is no “intermediate level expert” job for paleo specialists like, say, park rangers or environmental quality managers are for biologists (there are some, as Andy Farke likes to point out, but they’re hard to find).
Regardless of one’s position on amateur collecting of fossils and similar issues (one can hardly say getting a fossil out of the ground and into the public trust with as much data as possible is a bad thing) this is something that has to be considered when dealing with how paleontology is presented to the public.
Speaking of Andy Farke, he said something sort of similar in a recent Old Bones post
http://vertpaleo.org/Society-News/Blog/Old-Bones-SVP-s-Blog/November-2017/Whose-fossils.aspx
May 23, 2018 at 4:52 am
Those points are all well-taken. I am saddened to hear about people without credentials being turned away from collections. That hasn’t been my personal experience – in most of the cases I have personal knowledge of, the lay researcher has been let in – but I am open to the possibility that my anecdata does not represent the mean or mode for all who desire to see fossils but lack credentials.
The problem of fossils supposedly held in public trust by institutions whose policies regarding access, photography, data, etc., don’t reflect that ideal is an increasingly vexing one. It’s late and I’m too tired to say anything more intelligent about it right now, but it’s something that both Mike and I feel passionately about, and you’ll definitely be hearing more about it here in the future.