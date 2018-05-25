How much poop did Argentinosaurus produce in a day?
May 25, 2018
I got an email a couple of days ago from Maija Karala, asking me a question I’d not come across before (among several other questions): how much poop did Argentinosaurus produce in a day?
I don’t recall this question having been addressed in the literature, though if anyone knows different please shout. Having thought about it a little, I sent the following really really vague and hand-wavy response.
Suppose Argentinosaurus massed 73 tonnes (Mazzetta et al. 2004). In cattle, food intake varies roughly with body mass to the power 0.7 (Taylor et al. 1986), so let’s assume that the same is true of sauropods.
Let’s also assume that sauropods are like scaled-up elephants, in that both would have subsisted on low-quality forage. Wikipedia says elephants “can consume as much as 150 kg (330 lb) of food and 40 L (11 US gal) of water in a day.” Let’s assume that the “as much as” suggests we’re talking about a big elephant here, maybe 6 tonnes. So Argentinosaurus is 73/6 = 12 times as heavy, which means its food intake would be 12 ^ 0.7 = 5.7 times as much. That’s 850 kg per day.
Hummel et al. (2008, table 1) show that for a range of foods, the indigestible “neutral detergent fibre” makes up something around half of the mass, so let’s assume that’s the bulk of what gets pooped out, and halve the input to get about 400 kg of poop per day.
You could drive several trucks through the holes in that reasoning, but it’s a start. Can anyone help to refine the reasoning, improve the references, and get a better estimate?
May 25, 2018 at 2:48 pm
Two things come to mind.
First, air sacs. Is that going to throw off the food intake to body mass ratio? Should we be using scaled up forage estimates of geese instead of elephants (though I’d imagine once scaling is taken into account they might be more similar than one would think, given both are hind-gut fermenters and not very good at it)?
Second, are we assuming uric acid or urea is the primary means of excretion? Because if it’s uric acid like birds and some reptiles that may decrease the weight due to water reabsorption.
May 25, 2018 at 2:52 pm
Pneumaticity doesn’t come into play here (for once!), unless we use it up front to modify the mass estimate. Mazetta et al. didn’t do that, but since all mass estimates for Argentinosaurus are finger-in-the-wind anyway, I don’t think the 5%-10% difference that pneumaticity might make is going to be a big player.
On what animal’s forage to scale from: my guess — and I am only going on intuition here — is that the sauropod has more in common metabolically with a big-ass mammal than it does with a tiny, tiny bird. If we were doing this rigorously, of course, we’d make estimates based on extrapolations from lots of different animals — and we’d use better sources for their food intake than Wikipedia!
I’ve given no thought at all to urea. I don’t think it makes any difference here, but I’ll be happy to have someone show me why I’m wrong.
May 25, 2018 at 3:02 pm
Mike wrote:
I’ve given no thought at all to urea. I don’t think it makes any difference here, but I’ll be happy to have someone show me why I’m wrong.”
well now, it might make all the difference in the world if you happen to be a little mammal underfoot minding its own business when a passing sauropod released it’s load. On the one hand would be suddenly doused with warm, semi-solid uric acid and on the other just something warm and wet. (I am being flippant, of course).
May 25, 2018 at 5:21 pm
Uric acid means more water is getting reabsorbed by the body because the body needs less water to flush out its waste. Which means less water weight for feces, which based on a quick search comprises 75% of the weight of feces in humans.
The reason I brought up geese is that they might be a big more similar to sauropods because they don’t do signifiant oral processing (though I don’t know how much a gizzard in geese would change things). Elephants also have a very inefficient kg-for-kg digestive system but physically breaking apart plant matter can help burst cell walls and reduce the indigestible component.
I don’t have the reference on me, but I’d always heard that elephants only digest about 10% of their food due to not having much in the way of digestive specializations compared to, say, ruminants. Though it could be there are more accurate estimates since I saw that.
May 25, 2018 at 8:22 pm
I would be amazed if the value for elephants was really 10%.
May 25, 2018 at 9:05 pm
Double-checked it, several authors say elephants digest about 40% of what they eat, but they do not list any first-hand references.
May 25, 2018 at 9:11 pm
Did you not get all those references sent earlier today? Had that among them
May 25, 2018 at 9:12 pm
Ken, you may be surprised to hear that I have not yet had time to read nine papers! I really appreciate your sending them, but I have a lot of other stuff I need to be doing.
40% sounds a lot more credible to me than 10%, and is pretty well in line with the 50% that I hypothesized for sauropods.
May 25, 2018 at 9:14 pm
skim – read abstracts, fig captions and conclusions. Rest can be ignored (for now). That was how I got through all the readings I had to do in VP when I was a student (undergrad and grad).
May 25, 2018 at 9:15 pm
You know I have a day-job, right? :-)
May 25, 2018 at 9:17 pm
But it is after 10 at night for you. Don’t you read during lunch?
May 25, 2018 at 9:18 pm
pardon, it is after 22:00 for you
May 25, 2018 at 9:19 pm
I’m prepping Sunday’s sermon.
May 25, 2018 at 9:20 pm
Ah. That’s different. Be sure to squeeze in a hymn to Amphioxus
May 25, 2018 at 10:58 pm
I don’t think we have that one in our repertoire.
May 25, 2018 at 11:30 pm
“skim – read abstracts, fig captions and conclusions. Rest can be ignored (for now). That was how I got through all the readings I had to do in VP when I was a student (undergrad and grad).”
One of the more shocking things I remember hearing as a student getting into paleontology was a well-established scientist telling their graduate students “Just read the abstract, introduction, and the discussion. No one reads the methods, results, or descriptions anymore”.
May 25, 2018 at 11:39 pm
I discovered that on my own as a student trying to keep my head above water with all the reading of primary articles (I forgot to mention read discussion). The rest is fill (=justification) that you read at your leisure. If pressed for time, then just read to get the main points.