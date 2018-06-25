Afield in Oklahoma June 25, 2018

Clouds over Black Mesa.

Baby spadefoot toad, with my index finger for scale.

Someone was here before us. Even though Black Mesa is best known for its Morrison exposures and giant Jurassic dinosaurs, there are Triassic rocks here, too, which have produced both body fossils and tracks, including these.

Seen but not photographed today:

a group of pronghorn by the side of the road, with two babies;

a deer that ran across the road right in front of our vehicle;

a wild turkey foraging in the ditch next to the road;

a few jackrabbits, and more cottontails than you can shake a stick at;

loads of prairie dogs.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go watch a thunderstorm.

Advertisements