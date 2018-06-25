Afield in Oklahoma

June 25, 2018

Clouds over Black Mesa.

Baby spadefoot toad, with my index finger for scale.

Someone was here before us. Even though Black Mesa is best known for its Morrison exposures and giant Jurassic dinosaurs, there are Triassic rocks here, too, which have produced both body fossils and tracks, including these.

Seen but not photographed today:

  • a group of pronghorn by the side of the road, with two babies;
  • a deer that ran across the road right in front of our vehicle;
  • a wild turkey foraging in the ditch next to the road;
  • a few jackrabbits, and more cottontails than you can shake a stick at;
  • loads of prairie dogs.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go watch a thunderstorm.

3 Comments »

3 Responses to “Afield in Oklahoma”

  1. Dale mcinnes Says:

    June 25, 2018 at 2:59 am

    Why do you get to have all the fun ??

  2. Matt Wedel Says:

    June 25, 2018 at 3:39 am

    Ha! I ask myself that question a lot.

    In the case of fieldwork, I pay the piper the other 49 weeks of the year. It would not be much of an exaggeration to say that I do all that other stuff so that I can do this 2-3 weeks each year.

    And I’ve been absurdly fortunate, that the people I needed were there when I needed them – even though I didn’t know it at the time.

  3. Brad Lichtenstein Says:

    June 25, 2018 at 4:25 am

    Like! Hope the storm was …loud and/or bright yet safe. I miss San Antonio’s intra-cloud lightning displays, fwiw.


