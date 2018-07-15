Forelimb homology display at the Naturhistorisches Museum Wien

July 15, 2018

Lots of museums have some version of this, but this is the nicest one I’ve seen myself.

Just back from the field. Will post photos soon. Putting this up to meet the weekly posting requirement.

Matt Wedel
One Response to “Forelimb homology display at the Naturhistorisches Museum Wien”

  1. Allen Hazen Says:

    July 15, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    You could emulate Paolo Viscardi and challenge us to identify the six species represented. The oe at the top left must be one of the largest species of its order and (assuming they ar all mammalian) the one at the bottom left one of the smallest species of its.


