CT scanning a caudal vertebra of Diplodocus

August 16, 2018

John Yasmer, DO (right) and me getting ready to scan MWC 8239, a caudal vertebra of Diplodocus on loan from Dinosaur Journey, at Hemet Valley Imaging yesterday.

Alignment lasers – it’s always fun watching them flow over the bone as a specimen slides through the tube (for alignment purposes, obviously, not scanning – nobody’s in the room for that).

Lateral scout. I wonder, who will be the first to correctly identify the genus and species of the two stinkin’ mammals trailing the Diplo caudal?

A model we generated at the imaging center. This is just a cell phone photo of a single window on a big monitor. The actual model is much better, but I am in a brief temporal lacuna where I can’t screenshot it.

What am I doing with this thing? All will be revealed soon.

Advertisements
Posted by Matt Wedel
Filed in 3D models, caudal, Dinosaur Journey Museum of Western Colorado, diplodocids, Diplodocus, People we like, stinkin' heads, stinkin' mammals, stinkin' SV-POW!sketeers, teaser, timely
1 Comment »

One Response to “CT scanning a caudal vertebra of Diplodocus

  1. Mike Taylor Says:

    August 16, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Hmm. Some kinda dog, some kinda rabbit?


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: