We may never know how flexible sauropod necks were
November 8, 2018
The more I look at the problem of how flexible sauropod necks were, the more I think we’re going to struggle to ever know their range of motion It’s just too dependent on soft tissue that doesn’t fossilise. Consider for example the difference between horse necks (above) and camel necks (below).
The skeletons of both consist of vertebrae that are pronouncedly opisthocoelous (convex in front and concave behind), so you might think their necks would be similarly flexible.
But the balls of horse cevicals are deeply embedded in their corresponding sockets, while those of camels have so much cartilage around and between them that the tip of the ball doesn’t even reach the rim of the socket. As a result of this (and maybe other factors), camel necks are far more flexible than those of horses.
Which do sauropod necks resemble? We don’t currently know, and we may never know. It will help if someone gets a good handle on osteological correlates of intervertebral cartilage.
[This post is recycled and expanded from a comment that I left on a Tetrapod Zoology post, but since Tet Zoo ate that comment it’s just as well I kept a copy.]
November 8, 2018 at 7:44 pm
Do alligators and birds show the same variation?
No easy answer in the large scale geometry? For example, I can’t tell from the x-ray how pronouncedly opisthocoelous the camel neck is, but it looks like it has has much deeper sockets.
November 9, 2018 at 1:14 am
One thing that might help a lot is specimens preserved that are undistorted or compressed. If we can assume the cartilage hadn’t dried (e.g. no opistotonic posture etc.) then the space between verts etc. is likely to be a *decent* proxy for the amount of cartilage in there. Of course that still may not solve things if you only know it for a few species and not others but it might help.
November 9, 2018 at 1:20 am
Yeah, but that’s a goodly helping of “if”. I don’t think, even if we found such a specimen, we’d trust it. Surely what we know of the taphonomy of extant critters makes it pretty much a non-starter?
What would be more helpful, I think, would be a survey of extant-critter vertebrae that concluded “animals whose cervical condyles are deeply embedded in the cotyles, like horses, have these characters in their bones, whereas those those with thick cartilage, like camels, have those characters”.