Academic-Led Publishing: an interview in which I am somehow represented as an expert November 26, 2018

Scholastica is a publishing platform that offers support for super-low-cost open-access journals such as Discrete Analysis, led by Tim Gowers. They’re putting together the first Academic-Led Publishing Day on 7 February next year, and as part of the build-up, they kindly invited me to do an interview for them, kicking off their Academic-Led Publishing From the Experts series.

I did tell them that I wasn’t qualified — “I am about as far from an expert as I could possibly be in the field of Academic-led publishing. I’ve never even been an academic editor for a journal, far less started one or run one. All I’ve ever done, really (beyond writing and peer-reviewing articles) is have opinions and write about them.” But they wanted to push ahead anyway, so I was happy to go along with it.

Here’s the interview: enjoy!

