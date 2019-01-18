Did dinosaurs have a second brain to run their back ends?
January 18, 2019
In short, no. I discussed this a bit in the first post of the Clash of the Dinosaurs saga, but it deserves a more thorough unpacking, so we can put this dumb idea to bed once and for all.
As Marco brought up in the comments on the previous post, glycogen bodies are probably to blame for the idea that some dinosaurs had a second brain to run their back ends. The glycogen body is broadly speaking an expansion of the spinal cord, even though it is made up of glial cells rather than neurons — simply put, help-and-support cells, not sensory, motor, or integration cells. When the spinal cord is expanded, the neural canal is expanded to accommodate it; as usual, the nervous system comes first and the skeleton forms around it. This creates a cavity in the sacrum that is detectable in fossils.
Giffin (1991) reviewed all of the evidence surrounding endosacral enlargements in dinosaurs (primarily sauropods and stegosaurs) and concluded that the explanation that best fit the observations was a glycogen body like that of birds. I agree 100%. The endosacral cavities of sauropods and stegosaurs (1) expand dorsally, instead of in some other direction, and (2) expand and contract over just a handful of vertebrae, instead of being more spread out. Of the many weird specializations of the spinal cord in birds, the glycogen body is the only one that produces that specific signal.
If any part of the nervous system of birds and other dinosaurs might be described as a ‘second brain’, it wouldn’t be the glycogen body, it would be the lumbosacral expansion of the spinal cord, which really is made up of neurons that help run the hindlimbs and tail (more on that in this previous post). But there’s nothing special about that, it’s present in all four-limbed vertebrates, including ourselves. Interestingly, that bulk of extra neural tissue in the sacral region of birds was referred to as a sort of ‘second brain’ by Streeter way back in 1904, in reference to the ostrich, but it’s clear that he meant that as an analogy, not that’s it’s literally a second brain.
So to sum up, a gradual expansion of the spinal cord to help run the hindlimbs and tail IS present in dinosaurs — and birds, and cows, and frogs, and us. But if that qualifies as a ‘second brain’, then we also have a ‘third brain’ farther up the spinal cord to run our forelimbs: the cervical enlargement, as shown in the above figure. These spinal expansions aren’t actual brains by any stretch and referring to them as such is confusing and counterproductive.
The sharp expansion of the neural canal over just a few vertebrae in birds does not house a ‘second brain’ or even an expansion of the neural tissue of the spinal cord. It contains the glycogen body, which is not made of neurons and has no brain-like activity. The sacral cavities of non-avian dinosaurs replicate precisely the qualities associated with the glycogen bodies of birds, and there’s no reason to expect that they contained anything else. That we don’t know yet what glycogen bodies do, even in commercially important species like chickens, may make that an unsatisfying answer, but it’s what we have for now.
The next installment will be way weirder. Stay tuned!
References
- Giffin, E.B.,1991. Endosacral enlargements in dinosaurs. Modern Geology 16: 101-112.
- Streeter, G.L. 1904. The structure of the spinal cord of the ostrich. American J. Anatomy 3(1): 1-27.
January 18, 2019 at 5:14 pm
[…] Update: the role of the glycogen body in the ‘second brain’ myth is covered in the next post. […]
January 18, 2019 at 5:15 pm
Woah! Can open, worms everywhere!
January 18, 2019 at 5:17 pm
<nerdjoke>I like to think of it as a bunch of device drivers running in userspace.</nerdjoke>
January 18, 2019 at 6:01 pm
Running out of time this week to be able to read the few references to research on this organ, but it seems inconceivable this organ isn’t somehow related to energy storage. Given flight seems to force birds in general to be low-fat (according to conventional diet wisdom, though less true in factory farm condition), it is plausible that the organs keep glycogen around for fasting situations, if not for shorter term use as in human liver storage of glycogen. This seems testable, if a farmer has enough profit cushion and legal ability to starve even a couple chickens, especially if they have access to siblings to be a reasonable anatomical control. I assume this has been done?
Humans obviously use much of their stored glycogen for neural activity, and the presence of the organ along the spinal cord with neural support cells seems …suspicious.
And if it’s ultimately of little commercial value, then feeding chickens radio-labeled glucose to see where it goes over the course of time might be a bit expensive.
But just tossing out ideas here, maybe these have all been tested.
January 18, 2019 at 6:03 pm
Mike: doesn’t he simply mean that the neural tube forms in the embryo, prior to mineralization of surrounding bone? What worms do you mean?
January 18, 2019 at 8:11 pm
Brad, those are good questions, and I mean it as a compliment, that you honed in on them immediately, when I say that they are the questions that have driven research on the glycogen body for the last century. The last time I checked, the glycogen in the glycogen body was not thought to be particularly physiologically active, which is pretty weird in itself if true. But it’s been a few years since I’ve been down that rabbit hole. I know that neural stem cells have been found in the glycogen body recently, and that’s pretty darned interesting.
About the nerves-before-bones thing, I was thinking about the fact that the nervous system is pretty complete on a gross level before the skeleton ossifies around it, as you correctly point out. Occasionally in humans there will be a variation in which a nervous foramen that is usually present is absent, as is the corresponding nerve. I’ve heard people informally say, “Well, the foramen was absent, so the nerve couldn’t get out”, and I gently point out that reality is opposite: the nerve was congenitally absent so there was no soft-tissue structure to leave a hole in the bone.
Bones can certainly press on nerves in a pathological sense, but that is almost always a consequence of mechanical degradation or abnormal bone deposition or both. In a developmental sense, it’s very much the other way around. As someone who likes to see how much we can glean about extinct animals from their bones, that fascinates me.
January 18, 2019 at 8:13 pm
I like to think of it as a bunch of device drivers running in userspace.
That is both a quality joke and a very good description of the spinal cord! It is way more than just a highway between brain and body.