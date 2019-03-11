Proof that penguins evolved from bears

March 11, 2019

(Matt’s photo, taken in the public gallery of the Carnegie Museum.)

 

  1. Matt Wedel Says:

    March 11, 2019 at 2:15 am

    Ontogeny recapitulates phylogeny! And bears!

  2. Mike Taylor Says:

    March 11, 2019 at 2:25 am

    It’s known as the Bears Came First hypothesis. All tetrapods are stem bears, when you think about it,

  3. Matt Wedel Says:

    March 11, 2019 at 3:59 am

    BCF rides again!

  4. Devin Myers Says:

    March 11, 2019 at 5:13 am

    So what does that mean for the infamous TetZoo Permian Bears?

  5. Mike Taylor Says:

    March 11, 2019 at 11:58 am

    Well, that they came first, of course!

  6. Behold! The glory that is CM 555 | Sauropod Vertebra Picture of the Week Says:

    March 12, 2019 at 3:25 am

    […] and I have completed Day 2 of our excursion to the Carnegie Musuem in Pittsburgh. Day 1 was spent in the public galleries, because collections aren’t open on Sunday, but today we […]


