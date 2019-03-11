Proof that penguins evolved from bears
March 11, 2019
(Matt’s photo, taken in the public gallery of the Carnegie Museum.)
March 11, 2019 at 2:15 am
Ontogeny recapitulates phylogeny! And bears!
March 11, 2019 at 2:25 am
It’s known as the Bears Came First hypothesis. All tetrapods are stem bears, when you think about it,
March 11, 2019 at 3:59 am
BCF rides again!
March 11, 2019 at 5:13 am
So what does that mean for the infamous TetZoo Permian Bears?
March 11, 2019 at 11:58 am
Well, that they came first, of course!
March 12, 2019 at 3:25 am
[…] and I have completed Day 2 of our excursion to the Carnegie Musuem in Pittsburgh. Day 1 was spent in the public galleries, because collections aren’t open on Sunday, but today we […]