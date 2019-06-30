It’s a miracle!

June 30, 2019

I’ll see your face-of-the-blessed-virgin-in-a-waffle and raise you the fourth dorsal vertebra of the Giraffatitan brancai paralectotype BM.R.2181 (formerly HMN S II) in a dandelion leaf:

I saw this lying on the ground as my friend Nataley was playing a short set at a festival, and it immediately made me think of this:

Janensch (1950:Abb. 54). 17ter Präsakralwirbel (SII), Hinteransicht.

Posted by Mike Taylor
Filed in brachiosaurids, dorsal, Giraffatitan, goofy, stinkin' plants
2 Responses to “It’s a miracle!”

  1. dale Says:

    June 30, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    U have a real comic streak in your writing. I found the dandelion one hilarious !!

  2. Matt Wedel Says:

    June 30, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    See, my first thought upon seeing the dandelion leaf is that the centrum is sheared in half, so you could get a great look at the internal structure. Then I remember it’s just chlorophyll and plant goop and I has a sad.

    Then I think about how this blog often embodies deep technical precision in the service of goofy nonsense and I’m happy again. Good spot, sir. I welcome future observations of this caliber.


