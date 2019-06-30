It’s a miracle!
June 30, 2019
I’ll see your face-of-the-blessed-virgin-in-a-waffle and raise you the fourth dorsal vertebra of the Giraffatitan brancai paralectotype BM.R.2181 (formerly HMN S II) in a dandelion leaf:
I saw this lying on the ground as my friend Nataley was playing a short set at a festival, and it immediately made me think of this:
Advertisements
June 30, 2019 at 4:30 pm
U have a real comic streak in your writing. I found the dandelion one hilarious !!
June 30, 2019 at 6:23 pm
See, my first thought upon seeing the dandelion leaf is that the centrum is sheared in half, so you could get a great look at the internal structure. Then I remember it’s just chlorophyll and plant goop and I has a sad.
Then I think about how this blog often embodies deep technical precision in the service of goofy nonsense and I’m happy again. Good spot, sir. I welcome future observations of this caliber.