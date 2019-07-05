Baby birds in the summer-house July 5, 2019

We have summer-house in the garden, divided into two rooms. One of the rooms functions as a shed:

Among the many things in that shed, there’s some light scaffolding which we’ve used to paint the back of the house. The wide ladder-like object is part of this:

But we can’t use that scaffolding now — even though I need to to take the top off a tree — because birds have built a nest on the top rung, and hatched some eggs there:

Here’s the next in close-up. There are four babies in here: three that are easy to spot because of their open beaks, and one more with a closed beak to the right. (The parent has, for the moment, flown away.)

They were sitting absolutely still with open mouths, perhaps as a way to cool down on what was quite a hot day.

Can anyone tell me what kind of birds these are? And, more importantly, how close they are to maturity, so that they fly away and I can get my scaffolding back?

