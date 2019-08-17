Steve White’s impressionist BRONTOSMASH!

August 17, 2019

Darren Naish, the silent third partner in SV-POW!, alerted me to this piece by palaeoartist Steve White:

In his own words, this piece is “Not what I set to do but was an interesting excercise”.

I for one am glad it came out the way it did!

I’m loving the gnarliness of the necks. Yes, it’s overdone — but it’s a much-needed corrective to the long-established habit of artists depicting sauropod necks as tubes.

(For more on the palaeobiological hypothesis that Steve’s artwork is illustrating, see the BRONTOSMASH! index.)

Posted by Mike Taylor
Filed in #Brontosmash, Art
1 Comment »

One Response to “Steve White’s impressionist BRONTOSMASH!”

  1. Rugosidens Excelsus Says:

    August 17, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Holy Wow that is awesome! Might I ask: do you have any idea what apatosaurine it is he’s depicting?


