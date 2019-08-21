The stupidest head

August 21, 2019

Left: Homo sapiens, head, neck and upper trunk in right lateral view (unprepared specimen). Right: Camarasaurus sp., skull in left lateral view. Photograph at the Natural History Museum of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah. 2016.

Posted by Mike Taylor
camarasaurs
2 Comments »

2 Responses to “The stupidest head”

  1. Dan Smartass Chure Says:

    August 21, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    Which one is it?

  2. Mike Taylor Says:

    August 21, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    That’s the question!


