Cut and polished ichthyosaur vertebrae from the Isle of Wight
September 5, 2019
It is pretty darned satisfying to be heading to the Isle of Wight for SVPCA next week. My only other visit was in the spring of 2004, when Vicki and I were in England on a spring break vacation/research trip. We spent a night at a bed and breakfast in Sandown and visited the Dinosaur Isle museum, where I got to see “Angloposeidon” and the Barnes High brachiosaur in person.
My most tangible memento of that trip is this cut and polished block with two vertebral centra from what I’m guessing is an ichthyosaur. It has a little story.
While we were at Dinosaur Isle I got to see another cut-and-polished specimen, the partial titanosauriform centrum shown above (and memorialized on the blog way back in 2008, when SV-POW! was about 6 months old). I’ve seen others since (like this one), but that was the first such specimen I’d seen in person, and it captured my imagination.
Vicki and I took a bus to get back to the ferry from Sandown, and somewhere in the island interior there was a bus stop at a small collection of buildings, maybe just two or three? One was a rock shop, and I really wanted to pop in and see what they had. The bus driver warned me, sternly, that the bus would be stopped for precisely two minutes, and that if I was not back on board in 120 seconds I’d be left behind.
So I sprinted inside the shop, found this block behind the counter, paid, and dashed back to the bus, arriving with a few seconds to spare. For four years it sat on my desk or on our mantle, then it got boxed up with a bunch of other natural history stuff and was buried in a closet for a decade. I didn’t get around to unboxing it until January, 2018 — you can spot it in the second photo down in this post. Since then it’s lived on my desk at work, or on a bookshelf adjacent to my desk.
One of the things I love best about it is that even in these somewhat weathered, almost certainly non-diagnostic shards of adequacy, the internal structure is beautifully preserved.
This chunk of rock embodies a lot of time — developmental time for the ichthyosaur, to grow such beautiful bones; deep time for these vertebrae, voyaging to us across millions of years; and personal time. In the fifteen-and-a-half years since my last visit to the Isle of Wight, I’ve gone from being a grad student to a professor at a med school (which I did not see coming back in 2004), and Mike and I have gone from being pen pals to frequent coauthors and co-travelers (and we’re still pen pals).
I think it’s only right that I pressure Mike into stopping at that rock shop, if it’s still there, so I can find a companion piece. Stay tuned.
September 5, 2019 at 1:37 am
Say hi to Hypsilophodon for me! At the museum, they’ve got (or had in 2010) a beautiful little black specimen of a skull all sticky-tacked to an internal mount. I remember the curator telling me about collecting it in a wash near the beach in the rain as little black hypsi bits floated off to sea. Then he was kind enough to drive me to the collections building across the island, which was the coolest, old-garagiest collection of European bric-à-brac I’ve ever seen.
Enjoy your trip, and take the train from the ferry port down to Sandown! Super cool, little old English train that runs up and down the island!
September 5, 2019 at 1:40 am
Oh yeah, driving to the collections building in his car was the only experience I’ve had of the wired sensation of sitting on the driver’s side and not driving! Very discombobulating!
September 5, 2019 at 5:55 am
I have taken that train — Vicki and I took it down to Sandown back in 2004, and took the bus back. Lovely trips both ways.
Usually my first couple of hours after landing in England are spent in the passenger seat of Mike’s car as he drives me back to Ruardean, so I get a solid dose of sitting-on-the-wrong-side right up front. (Also, Mike is an absurdly generous host, to come get me from the airport almost every visit.)