The Past, Present and Future of Jensen’s “Big Three” sauropods September 17, 2019

My talk (Taylor and Wedel 2019) from this year’s SVPCA is up!

The talks were not recorded live (at least, if they were, it’s a closely guarded secret). But while it was fresh in my mind, I did a screencast of my own, and posted it on YouTube (CC By). I had to learn how to do this for my 1PVC presentation on vertebral orientation, and it’s surprisingly straightforward on a Mac, so I’ve struck while the iron is hot.

For the conference, I spoke very quickly and omitted some details to squeeze the talk into a 20-minute slot. In this version, I go a bit slower and make some effort to ensure it’s intelligible to an intelligent layman. That’s why it runs closer to half an hour. I hope you’ll find it worth your time.

References

Taylor, Michael P., and Mathew J. Wedel. 2019. The Past, Present and Future of Jensen’s “Big Three” sauropods. SVPCA 2019. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miGAdey4US0

