Worn and unworn Camarasaurus teeth in the collections at Dinosaur National Monument

November 2, 2019

Unworn:

Worn:

Spent some time last week just admiring these things. They’re pretty cool.

EDIT: in answer to Mike’s question in the first comment below, here’s a photo of some more worn teeth, showing that the level of wear in the one shown above is not unusual. Also, all of these worn teeth still had full roots, with no sign of the root resorption that would have preceded shedding of the tooth, so they were evidently going to be used for a while yet, probably a few months at least.

DINO collections - more worn Camarasaurus teeth

  1. Mike Taylor Says:

    November 2, 2019 at 8:32 am

    That is a ton of wear. How certain are you that it’s natural, healthy wear, and not breakage? Are the multiple teeth with that same dramatic wear pattern?

  2. Matt Wedel Says:

    November 2, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    Yeah, all the worn teeth look pretty much the same, with comparable asymmetry and the same weird ‘corner’ where the ?two wear facets meet. I will update the post with a photo showing this.

  3. Mike Taylor Says:

    November 2, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    Well, that is crazy. Never appreciated this before. Thank you!


