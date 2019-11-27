Here’s that pig-skull multiview you ordered November 27, 2019

Long-term readers will remember that way back in the pre-history of this blog, I wrote about my experience de-fleshing a pig head, which because the very first part in our ongoing series Things to Make and Do. In a subsequent post with a sheep-skull multiview, I included the multiview of that pig skull, too. Here it is:

As I noted in that sheep-skull post, I no longer own that skull: I donated it to be the first prize for the quiz in the very first TetZooCon, and it was won by Kelvin Britton.

But around the same time, our church hosted a barbecue even in which an entire pig was slow-roasted, and at the end of it I took the head home and prepped the skull out of it. The bone was much more fragile for having been roasted instead of simmered, and was in some danger of crumbling apart, but I stablised it with diluted PVA and it holds together OK.

Here it is:

Even allowing that the new skull was photographed with the mandible in place, the difference between the two is shocking. In particular, check out the dorsal views: the zygomatic arches of the first pig protrude way further laterally, and are much more robust than those of the second pig, and the whole shape of the skull roof is different.

I’m not sure what to make of this. I assume what we’re seeing here is variation of different breeds within the single domesticated species Sus domesticus, analogous to the way bulldog and greyhound skulls differer dramatically despite both being breeds of Canis familiaris. There are a lot of pig breeds out there, so perhaps it’s not too surprising. On the other hand, while the different dogs were bred for different purposes, I’d have thought all the pig were bred for the same purpose: to put on weight and provide meat. So I don’t know why such different skulls would have been selected for.