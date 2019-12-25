Merry Christmas, have some memes

December 25, 2019

In lieu of any new science today, have some memes, and a wonderful day!

A timeless classic.

In case you’re wondering, that’s “rolling on the beach laughing my telson off”. Horseshoe crabs have been around for 445 million years, about twice as long as mammals, turtles, and dinosaurs.

Made this last Friday afternoon, in lieu of other stuff I should have been doing. I’m gloating now because the campus is closed and I’m untouchable! Mwa-ha-ha-HAAA!!

Natural selection is a pathway to many abilities that some consider to be…fully rad.

Posted by Matt Wedel
  1. Andrew Says:

    December 25, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    Dank memes, my friend! Best wishes for a Merry Christmas for you and yours!


