Matt’s Brachiosaurus in the wild
February 16, 2020
No, not his new Brachiosaurus humerus — his photograph of the Chicago Brachiosaurus mount, which he cut out and cleaned up seven years ago:
This image has been on quite a journey. Since Matt published this cleaned-up photo, and furnished it under the Creative Commons Attribution (CC By) licence, it has been adopted as the lead image of Wikipedia’s Brachiosaurus page [archvied]:
Consequently (I assume) it has now become Google’s top hit for brachiosaurus skeleton:
Last Saturday, Fiona and I went to Birdland, a birds-only zoo in the Cotswolds, about an hour away from where we live. The admission price also includes “Jurassic Journey”, a walking tour of a dozen or so not-very-good dinosaur models. In an interpretive centre in this area, I found this Brachiosaurus skeletal reconstruction stencilled on the wall:
I immediately knew it was the Chicago mount due to the combination of Giraffatitan anterior dorsals and Brachiosaurus posterior dorsals; but I found it more hauntingly familiar than that. A quick hunt turned up Matt’s seven-year-old post, and when I told Matt about my discovery he filled me in on its use in Wikipedia.
So this is 99% of a good story: we’re delighted that this work is out there, and has resulted in a much better Brachiosaurus image at Birdland than the rather sad-looking Stegosaurus next to it. The only slight disappointment is that I couldn’t find any sign of credit, which they really should have included given that Matt put the image out under CC By rather than in the public domain.
But as Matt said: “Even though I didn’t get credited, I’m always chuffed to see my stuff out in the world.” So true.
February 16, 2020 at 10:58 pm
We used it (with credit) on one of the signs at the Maryland Dinosaur Park. Belated thanks for making the image available! https://www.google.com/maps/uv?hl=en&pb=!1s0x89b7dd2cc05cc91b%3A0x2d1c8c84484fa727!3m1!7e115!5sGoogle%20Search!15sCAQ&imagekey=!1e10!2sAF1QipP83jY-bu-eJUSd4W2Wa6bO1vpsEDK1sOhHQyJM
February 16, 2020 at 11:06 pm
That’s awesome, Ben!
February 17, 2020 at 2:46 am
Did Matt say “chuffed” or is that the British translation? On cultural night at our school last year, the British mom of a couple of my son’s baseball teammates, had a British-US word-match quiz. Watching the kids stumble thru it was quite funny.
And there’s always: https://getfuzzy.fandom.com/wiki/Mac_Manc_McManx
February 17, 2020 at 9:18 am
“Chuffed” is a copy-paste transcription. It didn’t strike me as a Britism until you mentioned it, but I suppose it is. Maybe Matt is catching my Britishness.
February 18, 2020 at 7:12 am
Oh, aye, that Britisher-talk is a fair bit of all right, it is. Cheerio!