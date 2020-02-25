Matt Wedel will be yapping about Brachiosaurus at the Burpee Museum PaleoFest this year

February 25, 2020

Challenge: can you spot the Iguanodon pelvis in this photo?

Big news: I will be at the Burpee Museum PaleoFest this year. I’m speaking at 10:30 AM on Sunday, March 8. The title of my talk is, “In the Footsteps of Giants: Finding and Excavating New Fossils of Brachiosaurus from the Lower Morrison Formation in Utah”. Brian Engh, John Foster, and ReBecca Hunt-Foster are all coauthors.

The main page for PaleoFest 2020 is here (link), and on the right side of that page there’s a block of quick links to the speaker list, daily schedules, and so on. If you’re in the Midwest and not already booked for the weekend of March 7-8, come on out and I’ll talk your legs off about dinosaurs.

The photo above is of me at a table at the Raymond M. Alf Museum Fossil Fest on February 8, 2020. It’s nothing to do with the Burpee PaleoFest, I just needed a photo of me talkin’ Brachiosaurus. And yes, you can have that t-shirt — objectively the greatest in the history of the universe — when you cut it off my cold, dead carcass. (Or you can order your own; this model is the “Retro Brontosaurus Dinosaur T-shirt” by Dinosaur Tees and the Amazon link is here.)

Posted by Matt Wedel
Filed in brachiosaurids, Brachiosaurus, Burpee Museum of Natural History, museums, SV-POW! on the road, travel
5 Responses to “Matt Wedel will be yapping about Brachiosaurus at the Burpee Museum PaleoFest this year”

  1. Crown House Says:

    February 25, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    If I remember correctly, the Iguanodon pelvis is in the center of the table, camouflaged as a coprolite.
    Can’t wait to see the second part of Brian Enghs documentary!

  2. John D'Angelo Says:

    February 25, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    As a regular attendee of Paleofest, I’m looking forward to seeing your talk!

  3. Matt Wedel Says:

    February 25, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    Crown House, you called it on the “Iguanodon pelvis”.

    Brian and I also can’t wait for you and everyone else to see Part 2. When you see it, you’ll understand where the time has gone–it looks freaking amazing.

    John, I’ll look forward to seeing you in Rockford!

  4. Brad Lichtenstein Says:

    February 25, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    Wouldn’t it be better for you to either link to the design owner of the T shirt, or if it’s open “source”, make and sell copies of it, than to put yourself on a paleontologist hit list?

  5. Matt Wedel Says:

    February 25, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    Strong suggestion, Brad. I’ve edited the tail end of the post accordingly.


