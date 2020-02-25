Matt Wedel will be yapping about Brachiosaurus at the Burpee Museum PaleoFest this year
Big news: I will be at the Burpee Museum PaleoFest this year. I’m speaking at 10:30 AM on Sunday, March 8. The title of my talk is, “In the Footsteps of Giants: Finding and Excavating New Fossils of Brachiosaurus from the Lower Morrison Formation in Utah”. Brian Engh, John Foster, and ReBecca Hunt-Foster are all coauthors.
The main page for PaleoFest 2020 is here (link), and on the right side of that page there’s a block of quick links to the speaker list, daily schedules, and so on. If you’re in the Midwest and not already booked for the weekend of March 7-8, come on out and I’ll talk your legs off about dinosaurs.
The photo above is of me at a table at the Raymond M. Alf Museum Fossil Fest on February 8, 2020. It’s nothing to do with the Burpee PaleoFest, I just needed a photo of me talkin’ Brachiosaurus. And yes, you can have that t-shirt — objectively the greatest in the history of the universe — when you cut it off my cold, dead carcass. (Or you can order your own; this model is the “Retro Brontosaurus Dinosaur T-shirt” by Dinosaur Tees and the Amazon link is here.)
February 25, 2020 at 6:07 pm
If I remember correctly, the Iguanodon pelvis is in the center of the table, camouflaged as a coprolite.
Can’t wait to see the second part of Brian Enghs documentary!
February 25, 2020 at 6:47 pm
As a regular attendee of Paleofest, I’m looking forward to seeing your talk!
February 25, 2020 at 7:19 pm
Crown House, you called it on the “Iguanodon pelvis”.
Brian and I also can’t wait for you and everyone else to see Part 2. When you see it, you’ll understand where the time has gone–it looks freaking amazing.
John, I’ll look forward to seeing you in Rockford!
February 25, 2020 at 10:06 pm
Wouldn’t it be better for you to either link to the design owner of the T shirt, or if it’s open “source”, make and sell copies of it, than to put yourself on a paleontologist hit list?
February 25, 2020 at 10:59 pm
Strong suggestion, Brad. I’ve edited the tail end of the post accordingly.