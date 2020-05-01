The R2R debate, part 5: what I actually think
May 1, 2020
I’ve written four posts about the R2R debate on the proposition “the venue of its publication tells us nothing useful about the quality of a paper”:
A debate of this kind is partly intended to persuade and inform, but is primarily entertainment — and so it’s necessary to stick to the position you’ve been assigned. But I don’t mind admitting, once the votes have been counted, that the statement goes a bit further than I would go in real life.
It took me a while to figure out exactly what I did think about the proposition, and the process of the debate was helpful in getting me the point where I felt able to articulate it clearly. Here is where I landed shortly after the debate:
The venue of its publication can tell us something useful about a paper’s quality; but the quality of publication venues is not correlated with their prestige (or Impact Factor).
I’m fairly happy with this formulation: and in fact, on revisiting my speech in support of the original proposition, it’s apparent that I was really speaking in support of this modified version. I make no secret of the fact that I think some journals are objectively better than others; but that those with higher impact factors are often worse, not better.
What are the things that make a journal good? Here are a few:
- Coherent narrative order, with methods preceding results.
- All relevant information in one place, not split between a main document and a supplement.
- Explicit methods.
- Large, clear illustrations that can be downloaded at full resolution as prepared by the authors.
- All data available, including specimen photos, 3D models, etc.
- Open peer review: availability of the full history of submissions, reviews, editorial responses, rebuttal letters, etc.
- Well designed experiment capable of replication.
- Honesty (i.e. no fabicated or cherry-picked) data.
- Sample sizes big enough to show real statistical effect.
- Realistic assessment of the significance of the work.
And the more I look at such lists, the more I realise that that these quality indicators appear less often in “prestige” venues such as Science, Nature and Cell than they do in good, honest, working journals like PeerJ, Acta Palaeontologica Polonica or even our old friend the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology. (Note: I am aware that the replication and statistical power criteria listed above generally don’t apply directly to vertebrate palaeontology papers.)
So where are we left?
I think — and I admit that I find this surprising — the upshot is this:
The venue of its publication can tell us something useful about a paper’s quality; but the quality of publication venues is inversely correlated with their prestige (or Impact Factor).
I honestly didn’t see that coming.
May 1, 2020 at 9:11 pm
Open peer review? How does that help? Full history of editorial responses, rebuttals letters, submissions, reviews and such. Is that for the author or public? Isn’t it more important to launch into a paper AFTER publication? Or R U suggesting that this is what should B included in the actual published paper? That would certainly make papers much more interesting to read !
The rest of your bulletted points I would agree with.
May 1, 2020 at 11:52 pm
Well that was a fairly obvious corollary in hindsight. “Because we are the top journal everything we did historically must have been right” and “They are the top journal so we must emulate all of their mannerisms to compete”.
May 2, 2020 at 10:47 am
Hi, Dale. Peer-review history is for anyone who finds it useful. It can be used to verify that real peer-review took place, rather than a rubber-stamping; it can show the history of paper; it can provide a permanent record of parts of the work that were done and written up but excised from the published version; it can be (and is) used pedagogically to teach students how review is done; it provides a means for good reviewers to receive the credit they deserve, and for obstructive reviewers to be seen for what they are; and by doing so, it provides a disincentive for obstructive reviewers to let their worst tendencies control them. There are no doubt many other reasons why it’s a good thing to have, but those are the ones that leap immediately to mind.