How physics stops animals getting really really big in 285 words
April 12, 2022
Consider a small sauropod of length x, as shown on the left above. Its mass is proportional to x cubed, it stands on leg bones whose cross-sectional area is x squared, and it ingests food through a gullet whose cross-sectional area is x squared. Now consider a larger sauropod of length 2x, as shown on the right above. Its mass is proportional to 2x cubed = 8x, it stands on leg bones whose cross-sectional area is 2x squared = 4x, and it ingests food through a gullet whose cross-sectional area is 2x squared = 4x. The bigger sauropod has to carry proportionally twice as much mass on its leg bones, and ingest proportionally twice as much food through its gullet. (Similarly, a 104-foot tall gorilla, 20 times as tall as a real one, is only 400 times as strong but 8000 times as heavy — which is why we can’t have Skull Island.)
In practice, big animals tend to have adaptations such as thicker limb bones that mean the numbers aren’t quite as bad as this, but the principal holds: the bigger an animal gets, the worse the problems imposed by scaling. It’s not possible to “solve” this problem because so many biological properties scale this way. Something is always the limiting factor. Suppose it were leg-bones or gullet. If somehow a hypothetical ultra-sauropod evolved extra thick leg-bones and gullet, scaling of respiration would suffocate it, or scaling of digestion would starve it, or scaling of heat-loss through the skin would boil it. The fundamental reason that you can’t just scale an animal up is that some parts of its function scale with volume while most — respiration, digestion, etc. — scale with surface area.
April 12, 2022 at 12:03 pm
One of the best little articles I ever read on these biological fundamentals. Breathing is indeed another important one of those surface area limitations, and the main reason why the by far most successful animal class on Earth, the insects of course, cannot grow bigger.
April 12, 2022 at 3:44 pm
This is one I have always pondered too – you see the giant sauropods with their tiny (by proportion) heads and therefore mouths (and by your extension, their gullets), and you feel like they would need to be eating *constantly* just to get enough nutrition through their mouth/gullet to stay alive
April 12, 2022 at 4:12 pm
True, Pete, and it’s widely thought that sauropods did spend pretty much all their time eating. But then, elephants do the same, despite their negligible magnitude. That’s because they waste so much time chewing what they ingest. Sauropods skipped that part: it was just crop and ingest, and let the hindgut do the rest. That seems to have been part of the special sauce that let them get so big.
April 12, 2022 at 5:51 pm
But precisely that hindgut scaled volume-wise and not area-wise, which is one of your stated reasons fermenting herbivores want to scale big – though your point is likely that microvilli of the intestines are area limited. Also, what’s to prevent the lungs from maintaining constant-sized alveoli-like microstructures that would allow the lungs themselves to also scale volume-wise? Especially with flow thru breathing, you don’t have to worry about dead spots like we mammals have as a partial limit. And since bone tends to add to itself in response to stress, I’d expect the structural bones to keep pace with the body – and if pneumatic penetration of bones is more or less automatic, that needn’t be such a massive weight penalty. Your post on pelican bones shows that in an extreme, you could almost get away with area growth instead of full volume effects. Actually, when you double a beam width, iirc, you make it 8x more resistant to deflection – so, linear scaling of the horizontal vertebral column automagically keeps up, and the limbs keep pace stiffness-wise if not entirely compressive-wise (if weight alone on the limb is truly the limit, then the pelican would need to thicken that shell, not just expand its circumference).
But, I’ve never looked closely at dinosaur remains outside a few minutes peering at museum displays, and I recognize that I’m hand waving away details that, in fact, probably contribute to the real limits.
April 12, 2022 at 7:12 pm
Brad, well, maybe lung capacity does scale with volume: the flow-through lung processes according to the cross-sectional area of a bundle of tubes and perhaps the lengths of those tubes — though I imagine that past a certain tube length you’re not going to be extracting much more oxygen. But the broader point stands: whatever limiting factor is defeated by a clever evolutionary innovation, all it does it make something else become the limiting factor.